One of Delaware's most productive sports on the national level will be the center of attention Wednesday night in Dover.
While the Delaware high school community currently has alums playing in the NBA, MLB, NFL, WNBA, and multiple national and international professional leagues, field hockey has been a major pipeline from the First State to national team success.
The Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame is planning a free field hockey roundtable discussion on August 31, 2022 at the Modern Maturity Center at 1121 Forrest Avenue in Dover starting with a reception at 7 p.m.
Former Olympian Carrie Lingo, Delmar's 6-time state championship winning coach Jodi Hollaman, and 3-time Olympic official Steve Horgan will guide the discussion.
Topics are scheduled to include the history of the sport, its rules, and the future of field hockey at the state, national, and international levels.
Anyone interested in going to the event are asked to email the Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame at desports@desports.org.