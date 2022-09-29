Delaware health officials are declaring Sunday the start of the 2022-23 flu season in the First State.
The Division of Public Health is citing especially active flu seasons in the Southern Hemisphere, including Australia and New Zealand, as reasons to believe the flu could be a challenge for Delaware this winter.
“The flu remains a serious health threat and we are already seeing influenza starting to circulate in advance of the official start of the season next week,” said Interim DPH Director Dr. Rick Hong in a statement. “The flu is contagious and has the ability to cause serious illness and even death. The vaccine is your best shot at reducing your risk of ending up in the hospital or worse. Despite recent decreases in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are still under strain, and Delawareans should continue to take steps to prevent emergency hospital visits, including getting the annual flu vaccine.”
DPH is recommending everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine yearly, and said that it can be taken along with a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop.
Officials also are changing their flu statistics this year.
In the past they have just reported laboratory-confirmed cases, but instead will use information from 20 providers who will report results of rapid flu tests.
A dashboard, similar to the one used for COVID-19, will be presented, with weekly updates, along with flu vaccination rates.
Flu symptoms come on suddenly and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills, and fatigue. Some signs and symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, including fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, and body aches, chills, and fatigue. Testing can effectively help you determine which illness you have.