Healthcare organizations facing hardships presented by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic will soon have access to $100 million in CARES Act relief grants, Delaware officials announced Tuesday.
"Like other industries, we know that healthcare--as well as other providers that partner with the Department of Health and Social Services to serve the people of Delaware--have had an extremely challenging year, not only balancing the regular services but also dealing with the uncertainty and the many changes required by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik. "And to face that pandemic, they've had to expend money and other resources during a time when the entire economy is changing and revenues are dropping across the board."
Magarik's presentation starts at approximately the 20:30 mark.
To help support those industries, Governor John Carney said the Health Care Relief Fund will focus on supporting six main categories of need--businesses and sectors that were on the frontlines working hard fighting the virus, including home healthcare agencies, intellectual and developmental disability services, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, behavioral health service providers, and Delaware's hospital systems. Healthy Communities Delaware will also receive funding for distribution to communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
"While there have been other sources of funding available both at the state and local level, we've heard directly through conversations with our providers that, at times, this funding has still left gaps and unaddressed needs," Magarik said. "And we also know that we have communities in our state that have really borne the brunt of the pandemic and it could be because many in those communities work in frontline industries where they have repeated contact with the public."
She said officials are looking for areas of spending not addressed through other sources, and that the rules for distribution allow for supporting COVID-related investments like technology upgrades, purchases of PPE, and environmental modifications to facilities.
Community organizations that receive funds will be downstate.
"We want to ensure that this message is communicated far and wide so that communities know that this is a source of funding for them," Magarik said. "Due to the fact that we've already seen roughly $10 million of funding go to efforts with communities in New Castle County, we are trying to focus these new funds on Kent and Sussex counties."
An application process for these funds will be debuted in the next week or so, with certain categories expected to have access to the application process by as early as Friday, Magarik said, and those who will be applying should have plans, paperwork, or receipts in order which show the purchases they've needed to make or will be making prior to December 30th. Details on the necessary application paperwork will be available on de.gov/coronavirus when the process is opened.