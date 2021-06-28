Wilmington's second heat wave of the year continues Monday, as Delaware will see its highest temperatures so far in 2021.
Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell said a Bermuda high located in the western Atlantic is acting as a heat pump.
"It is parked off the southeast coast, and it is doing what Bermuda highs do, it's giving us that southwesterly flow of hot, and increasingly more humid, air."
Wilmington reached 90 degrees on Sunday, and could stepladder closer to 96 degrees by Wednesday, with lows barely getting out of the mid-70s by midweek.
"It's the long days we have, and it just builds up when you have this very hot and humid air mass in place, we don't really cool off that much at night, and then you build up the heat on top of it the next day, and then cool off a little less the next night."
In addition, Powell said the lack of clouds should allow for sunburn to become an increasing threat.
"UV indexing is going to be about a 10, which is about as high as we ever see around here. You're only talking about 15 minutes, or less, to burn. That's the time that if you can, you want to stay indoors."
Powell said relief is on the way, but the heat wave may get to 4 or 5 days before it happens.
"We're actually going to see a cooldown later this week. We need a cool friend, and we're going to see that Thursday and Friday, and that's going to cool us back into the 80s."
The cold front could have consequences for outdoor 4th of July weekend plans.
"That front is going to stall out over our area going into the holiday weekend. So we're going to see a lot of clouds, and we're going to see periods of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend."