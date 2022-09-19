A career-best passing day has led Delaware's Nolan Henderson to the CAA Offensive Player of the Week award.
The Smyrna-alum threw for a career-high 379 yards and four touchdowns in the Hens' 42-21 romp at Rhode Island in their CAA opener.
"He's still growing into the player he can become. He's such a great worker and a tireless leader," Head Coach Ryan Carty said Monday. "We're just proud he's on our side, and hopefully we can continue to grow with him in the offense, and the guys around him are feeling very confident in him, and just as important, he's feeling confident in those guys.
Eleven different Blue Hens caught passes from the graduate student, who has thrown 9 touchdowns passes through the opening wins over Navy, Delaware State and Rhode Island.
His 315 first-half passing yards are the most for a Blue Hen QB since Matt Nagy tossed for 358 in the first half against UCONN in 1998.
In addition to the CAA honor, Henderson was named the FCS National Offensive Player of the Week by STATS FCS.
The victory caught the eyes of STATS FCS Top 25 voters, as the Hens leapfrogged Villanova to No. 8 in this week's poll.
Villanova lost 49-10 to FBS foe Army, ceding the top position in the poll among CAA members to the Blue Hens.
William & Mary is up one spot to No. 14 this week, while Rhode Island dropped three places to No. 20 following the Delaware loss. No. 22 Richmond is the final CAA team in the Top 25.
The top 5 this week are North Dakota State, Montana, South Dakota State, Montana State, and Incarnate Word.