Delaware's state House of Representative Caucus sent a letter to Governor John Carney on Thursday, saying "with the lives and livelihoods of our citizens under threat, we can no longer remain silent" when it comes to the reopening of Delaware's economy.
The open letter added "while COVID-19 poses a significant public health concern, the efforts to curtail its spread have created their own problems that are just as alarming."
Representative Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek/Hockessin) told WDEL he thinks the state's insistence of using positive COVID-19 cases as a major factor is being given a little too much weight.
“It keeps being said that the number of positives cases per day, or percent of positive cases per day is one of the main measures of that, my main point of contention would be if your goal is to not overrun the hospital system, then it’s actually the number of hospitalizations, hospital beds, and ventilators that you need to worry about, along with the deaths. You have to allow for some soft opening for things, so that we can response. There is no vaccine, and there’s not going to be for quite some time, but also you can’t just shutter the state during that whole time, you have to be thoughtful in that approach, and that’s why there has to be a blended health and economic strategy.”
Smith said there hasn't been enough talk from the Governor on the economic side of the shutdowns, even as the state has begun a series of small business town halls geared towards an eventual reopening.
“There’s no perfect answer to any of this, but to me, and I think some of my colleagues, is you need to be thinking about these things before now, because they’re not binary. The health issue is a stand-alone issue. It is absolutely an issue that we must deal with and it is going to change our norms and how we interact with people, but at the same time it did create an economic issue, and you can’t deal with the economic issue in isolation either. You have to have a blended model with health standards in place for all of these things.”
Smith pointed out that the stay-at-home order has had some loopholes, including how Targets could remain open because they serve some food, while many small businesses that sell similar items, have been closed for seven weeks.
“One point of contention in everything that we’ve seen along the way was how essential vs. non-essential was defined. What makes one group non-essential if they can put the right health measures in place for the health of their customers and their employees? I just don’t think that’s the right way to go about doing things.”
Woodside Farm Creamery in Hockessin was cited as an example by Smith of why you can trust small businesses to do the right thing, if you give them a chance.
“They were ahead of the curve. They started and looked out for the health of our community and their employees from day one. As soon as they opened, they instituted the drive through service, they didn’t wait for the Governor to tell them that was the right thing to do. They were looking ahead to what was best for the health and welfare for the people in the Hockessin/Pike Creek area and others that come, and their employees. What PPE items they’d need to wear, and other items they would need to have a viable business with the health issues that are taking place.”
What Smith hopes Carney gets from the GOP's letter is that they're looking for the structured reopening that has been spoken about by both sides of the issue.
“This letter isn’t stating that we want everyone to come out of their homes and get back to what is normal, we’re saying it needs to come out in a very thoughtful way. If you’re at high-risk, we should still have neighbors and friends coming to help you in delivering you groceries and other items that you need. Not blatantly going back to what we thought was normal, that’s just not possible, until there’s a vaccine.”
A rally by Reopen Delaware is planned for Friday in Dover, and Smith said while he doesn't support the rally, he has a message for those who are planning to go.
“Look, there’s a reason why the guidelines were put into place, and as we’re going to scale up, if you want businesses to be open, you’re going to have to respect the guidelines there, so please respect the guidelines if you’re going to rally. I’m not condoning that you do, but if you’re going to, wear your mask, keep a distance from people, and most importantly, please be respectful. This isn’t a political issue. We need to stop making this an ‘us vs. them’ or ‘open vs. closed’ mentality, that’s not what this is. This is serious, people are dying, and people are becoming depressed and using opioids and doing a lot of other things on the other side of it due to some of the unintended consequences of isolation and other things. We need to look at the social determinants of health, and look at one’s total health, and make the decisions in that regard. We just need people to have some common sense, be educated, and do their best to be good humans about the whole thing. Remember, we’re all people first, and we’re all binded by our humanity.”
The GOP's letter to Carney also reminded him there are 75,000 Delawareans who have filed for unemployment since March 15, with many yet to receive a check.
Read the full letter below: