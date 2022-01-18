Vandals, who thought they would disrupt speed enforcement on I-95 in Wilmington by damaging mobile cameras, were apparently mistaken.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials said the cameras, which were vandalized sometime over the weekend, have been repaired and are back in operation.
The use of the cameras, which was approved in 2021 by the Delaware General Assembly as part of the bond bill, is meant to deter speeders in the Restore the Corridor work zone.
The cameras will issue tickets when drivers hit twelve miles per hour over the posted construction zone speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
There will be a 30-day warning period before tickets begin to be issued.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the vandalism.