Mobile speed enforcement cameras, which were scheduled to go live this week on I-95 in the Restore the Corridor work zone, have been vandalized.
Delaware State troopers and Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials responded to the interstate work zone in Wilmington around 5 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, when the damage was discovered.
Cameras were damaged on both the northbound and southbound side.
DelDOT officials said replacement cameras are already being prepared.
It's believed the cameras could have been vandalized sometime early Sunday morning.