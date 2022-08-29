Martin Ingelsby, who guided the Delaware men's basketball program to their first NCAA Tournament in 8 years, has signed to stay in Newark for seven more years.
Ingelsby is entering his 7th season leading the Blue Hens, peaking this past March with a Colonial Athletic Association title, and a trip to March Madness.
Delaware has gone 95-87 under the former Notre Dame point guard's leadership, improving its win total every season, with the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign.
Ingelsby is four wins away from tying his college coach Mike Brey for fourth on the all-time wins list, only Steve Steinwedel (163), predecessor Monté Ross, Irv Wisniewski (111), and Brey (99), have more wins than Ingelsby.
The school said Ingelsby had two years remaining on his current contract, then the additional five-year extension will commence. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Ingelsby's commitment to Delaware comes months after Natasha Adair, who guided the women's program to the NCAAs as well, left Newark for a job at Pac-12 member Arizona State.