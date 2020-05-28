Despite increased access to unemployment insurance for those traditionally exempt from the funds--and a slight increase in initial claims last week following six weeks of decreasing initial claims--claims this week decreased yet again to their lowest point since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Delaware Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims for May 17th through May 23rd came in at 4,651. Since May 15 and the start of the global crisis sparked by novel coronavirus COVID-19, initial unemployment claims broke down as:
- March 15 - 21: Initial Claims - 10,720
- March 22 - 28: Initial Claims - 18,987
- March 29 - April 4: Initial Claims - 18,863
- April 5 - April 11: Initial Claims - 13,258
- April 12 - April 18: Initial Claims - 9,294
- April 19 - April 25: Initial Claims - 7,754
- April 26 - May 2: Initial Claims - 6,183
- May 3 - May 9: Initial claims - 5,197
- May 10 - May 16: Initial claims - 5,584
- May 17 - May 23: Initial claims - 4,651
Continuous claims remained in the 60,000-range, meaning roughly 20% of Delaware's workforce remained unemployed. The Division of Unemployment Insurance put that number at around 19% last week.
As of last week, the total number of claims received by the office surpassed the 100,000-claim mark, hitting 100,475 before the most recent week's claims.
---
This story is breaking and will be updated.