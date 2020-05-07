Delaware, for the fifth straight week, saw a drop in unemployment claims filed for the first time--though they still cumulatively add to a number that represents about 17% of the First State's workforce.
According to Darryl Scott, director of Delaware's Division of Unemployment Insurance, 6,183 initial claims were filed the previous week, marking the fifth such drop in initial claims filed:
- March 15 - 21: Initial Claims - 10,720
- March 22 - 28: Initial Claims - 18,987
- March 29 - April 4: Initial Claims - 18,863
- April 5 - April 11: Initial Claims - 13,258
- April 12 - April 18: Initial Claims - 9,294
- April 19 - April 25: Initial Claims - 7,754
- April 26 - May 2: Initial Claims - 6,183
While it's a positive to see the wave of unemployed slowing, that number still represents more than 85,000 individuals collectively out of work and, in just seven weeks, is almost triple the 32,000 individuals who filed for unemployment for the entire previous year.
Also, while fewer people have found themselves suddenly in need of assistance during the global novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Scott anticipates a second wave will be seen when the department launches its new software which will handle claims for those previously ineligible for unemployment assistance, including independent contractors and the self-employed."
"We've announced that we intend to launch the system to support the self-employed, sole proprietors, gig employees, and those that are [currently] ineligible the week of [May] 11th," he said. "I will tell you we're working extremely hard to make that a reality."
There are some essential steps those who are currently ineligible to collect unemployment insurance assistance. First, they must ensure they've applied for traditional unemployment and been denied via the current system. After receiving a letter of denial, they'll be issued instructions for how to then apply for the new version of benefits.
"The first step is for them to apply for regular unemployment," Scott said. "We have to determine whether they're eligible or not for regular unemployment, and if they're not, once that's determined, we will share that information with the new system. Individuals will get a letter that says, 'You may be eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance, please log into,' and we'll provide the the web address for that system, and they'll be able to apply and we'll be able to process their claims."
Those who are just now gaining access to unemployment insurance because of the expanded coverage methods will also have the opportunity to certify a point in time up to March 15th that they have been affected by the shutdown in order to receive backdated pay for the seven to eight weeks the system wasn't in place.
Scott also clarified he increase in initial unemployment claims would be regulated, in a sense. They've already recorded numbers for those who have filed and been denied initially for unemployment, so the spike shouldn't appear too great.
"So as to not double-dip, or not to double count those claims, we'll continue to record initial claims through the regular UI system."
With Governor John Carney's announcement that some businesses will soon be permitted to reopen under stricter regulations, Scott wanted to ensure those who would be offered a job back knew, if they declined, their unemployment insurance might also be declined moving forward if they did not meet a strict set of requirements.
"If an individual has no health-related issues, has not been directed by a medical professional to quarantine, or doesn't have any sort of other issues related to childcare--children that are home from school or the like--if you have no health-related issues or any issues that would require you to remain home and you refuse to return to work, no, you typically will not qualify for unemployment insurance," he said. "The reason I made reference to some COVID reasons is, with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, there are people who wouldn't normally qualify for unemployment insurance, but if they're unable to go to work because they're caring for somebody who's unable to care for themselves, they're providing childcare because the children are home from school and they can't be home alone, if they've been directed to stay home by a medical professional, if they themselves have been sick and are recovering from COVID-19--there's about 10 or 12 scenarios or questions for which somebody who wouldn't typically qualify would be able to qualify for unemployment. It may not be regular unemployment, it may be through the pandemic unemployment assistance program that we're working to launch...[But] you can't simply refuse to work and and then continue to collect unemployment benefits."
Scott made sure to clarify that those who are asked to return to work at reduced hours may still be eligible for unemployment benefits as a percentage of their pay.
"One question I know that's being asked is, 'If businesses start up, but they're not operating at 100%, some of the workers may be returning with reduced hours, and will they still qualify for unemployment benefits,'" he said. "The unemployment insurance program takes that into account; that individuals can earn some amount of money and still collect either all or a portion of their unemployment benefits."
The math breaks down as individuals can earn 50% of what their weekly benefit allotment is, so someone eligible for $200 in unemployment assistance could make $100 with no impact, and then for every dollar over that amount, a dollar would be reduced from unemployment assistance. At $299 in weekly pay, an individual would be eligible for, conceptually, a dollar. At $300 from a weekly pay period, the individual in that example would no longer receive any unemployment assistance.
"So the short answer is, one: yes, people who return to work reduce hours may qualify...the dependency is on how much money do they earn," he said. "And does it exceed the the income threshold for for their weekly benefit amount?"