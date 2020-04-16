This week, while there were still 13,258 Delawareans who, for the first time, filed for unemployment insurance, that's a sign that the initial flood of first-time recipients is slowing.

"With regard to unemployment, we saw a fairly significant reduction in the number of individuals filing initial claims this week," said Darryl Scott, director for the Division of Unemployment insurance. "For this most recent week, we had 13,258 Delawareans file for unemployment benefits, which is down from roughly 19,000 last week. Over the last four weeks, nearly 62,000 Delawareans have applied for unemployment assistance, which is nearly equal to the number of claims received for the prior 23 months."

Tracking coronavirus WDEL's got you covered: For all of WDEL's latest novel coronavirus COVID-19 coverage, including a list of symptoms and important numbers, locations for confirmed cases, and stories relating to the pandemic, visit WDEL.com/news/coronavirus.

Scott was worried a week ago the state might surpass their previous cumulative two-year total in just a month--and while the total number of claims is still a record high that almost reaches that point--its a good sign that the initial claims, at least, have slowed a bit.

"Our initial projections were just that: projections," he said. "We're just pleased to see there were a smaller number of individuals who applied. We know that there are needs that are still going unmet. And part of that is, as we launch additional programs enabled through the CARES Act, that we'll have additional people apply that may not have already."

There were some concerns over the previous week, due to the modifications to rules regarding who might be eligible for unemployment assistance due to the extraordinary nature of of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, that individuals who wouldn't have been eligible previously but would be eligible under the current rule set were having trouble getting approved for their benefits.

"There are two programs that are still not fully implemented as part of the CARES Act. The first is providing benefits to people whose claims may have expired in the last year and for people who have exhausted or will exhaust their benefits, which means they utilized all 26 weeks of their eligibility," Scott said. "We're going to begin accepting applications for that program starting on Sunday. And for individuals whose claims may expire this week, our plan is for them to rollover into the new program, and if they're still unemployed...their benefits will continue on interrupted. So we're excited that we'll be able to offer that program starting next week. Our estimates are there could be 15,000, roughly, Delawareans that qualify for that program."

Article continues below advertisement

The second program is for self-employed and independent contractors, and anyone who wouldn't normally qualify but needed to apply for unemployment benefits--a program on which the Department of Labor announced Thursday they'd just received direction that day.

"We have received initial direction and what we call guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor and, while there are still questions because of all the unique circumstances that have to be accounted for, we're looking aggressively at how we build a solution, buy a solution, and/or bring on additional resources, and how to best process that," Scott said. "We're moving quickly to understand how we best can handle the claims of that nature...So we're trying to figure out, can we adapt our system, or can we more quickly acquire a system that will help us process those? We're working as fast as we can to understand specifics and rules, and also how we're going to be able to process as many claims as quickly as possible."

In a release issued April 16, 2020, the DOL issued the following:

"Most state’s unemployment systems determine eligibility and process payments for workers whose wages are reported by their employers and verified through the Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI). In order to begin processing claims for this new category of eligible individuals and prevent fraud, abuse and identity theft, the Federal US Department of Labor requires that states design new systems to pay benefits to independent contractors/self-employed and ensure the validity of their claims. Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) is currently working with a vendor to design and test new technologies that will integrate with our existing benefits claims system. This technology will allow the Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI) to verify earnings reported to the IRS and determine the eligibility of independent contractors and the self-employed to apply for benefits under the (CARES) Act."

The department will need a state-issued ID, the previous year's tax or quarterly earnings statement, a Delaware Business License number, and current bank and routing numbers to process those claims.

Many Americans began receiving stimulus payments this week, and Scott noted, if filing for unemployment insurance, it does not need to be noted as income on the claim submission.

"The stimulus is not to be reported as income," he said. "We know people are beginning to receive them...Stimulus is not wages and does not have to be reported...So it would not affect their unemployment insurance."

For more information, visit the websites for Delaware Works, call 302.761.8446, or email UIClaims@Delaware.gov. To specifically receive information regarding self-employed and independent contractor claims and be notified when the application process opens, text "uifacts" to 555888.