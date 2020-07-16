Initial unemployment claims increased slightly week-over-week, while continuous claims decreased.
"We don't have specific details as to the cause [of the increase.] I know there was a sort of a start-stop with regard to the beaches and the bars, so that could have contributed to individuals having to reopen a claim. They returned to work and then stopped for a weekend, or may have worked one week and not another and had to refile," said Director for the Division of Unemployment Insurance Darryl Scott.
- March 15 - 21: Initial Claims - 10,720
- March 22 - 28: Initial Claims - 18,987
- March 29 - April 4: Initial Claims - 18,863
- April 5 - April 11: Initial Claims - 13,258
- April 12 - April 18: Initial Claims - 9,294
- April 19 - April 25: Initial Claims - 7,754
- April 26 - May 2: Initial Claims - 6,183
- May 3 - May 9: Initial claims - 5,197
- May 10 - May 16: Initial claims - 5,584
- May 17 - May 23: Initial claims - 4,651
- May 24 - May 30: Initial Claims - 3,052
- May 31 - June 6: Initial claims - 3,037
- June 7 - June 13: Initial claims - 2,516
- June 14 - June 20: Initial claims - 2,797
- June 21 - June 27: Initial claims - 2,771
- June 28 - July 4: Initial claims - 2,791
- July 5 - July 11: Initial claims - 3,167
Scott said they've paid out roughly two-thirds of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims they've received since May 16, 2020--6,371 of 9,568--for a total of $52,529,816 in PUA benefits paid. Additionally, 120,606 unemployment claims since March 15. Last week, that resulted in $45,369,390 in benefits paid and, since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of $824,567,668.
He also advised the CARES Act funding that provides an additional $600 weekly in unemployment benefits is set to expire at the end of July.
"I know that has a number of people anxious about, is it going to be extended? We don't yet know the answer to that. We know that Congress is discussing it," Scott said. "We know that there's discussion around the benefits, so as soon as we know something, we'll look to inform...all individuals that are collecting benefits about that. The certifications that people will do for the week that ends on the 25th of July is the last week that we will be paying that [additional] $600."
He assured those who might have a claim in the system still being adjudicated or processed that, if it's approved, they'll still receive that benefit in back payment. Should the CARES Act benefit expire, only claims submitted from August forward will not receive the additional funds.