Delaware's new unemployment claims for the previous week clocked in at 18,863, almost matching the number from the previous week, and bringing Delaware's total unemployment claims for the last three weeks to more than the previous year-and-a-half, cumulatively.
"[It's] slightly down from last week but still extremely high, considering any period in history," said Director of the Division of Unemployment Insurance Darryl Scott. "For the last three weeks, we've received over 48,000 claims, which is roughly...what we've processed in the last 18 months. It's quite challenging, obviously, there's a number of people that need assistance and it's challenging us organizationally to respond to all the questions and calls."
Those numbers represent a significant portion of Delawareans.
"The 18,863 are new initial claims that have been submitted to to us, so they're in addition to the 19,000 we got last week and nearly 11,000 two weeks before," Scott said. "That 48,000 equates to 10% of the workforce."
There's no telling how long this situation might last, Scott said.
"Given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's really a guess as to the total number of people that will be affected," he said. "We obviously are looking at the numbers on a daily basis...[F]or the first two weeks we've processed and paid roughly 60% of the claims that that were submitted the prior week, and that that's been consistent for those first two weeks...That is a challenge we continue to add people to the organization to try and respond to email. We're working this week to make changes to our phone system's upgraded capacity."
There was some good news, especially for Delawareans who might need expanded or extended unemployment insurance.
There are two other programs that are coming: There are people who have exhausted their benefits, which means they use all 26 weeks of their benefits, and through the CARES Act there'll be an additional 13 weeks of benefits available. We expect, if not later this week, tomorrow or by Monday to announce the process for applying for those benefits...The second program that's in development is...for self-employed sole proprietors and independent contractors...the legislation is for everybody else that doesn't qualify for one of the other programs that is in place...We have a number of people who are independent contractors that are currently applying for benefits, and they don't qualify. And so, but they're emailing. They're calling because our system will generate a notice to them that tells them they're not eligible for benefits and reasons that they're applying for an adviser. So, we ask them to be patient."