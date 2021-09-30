A new report released on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, showed strong growth and continued opportunity in Delaware's life sciences sector.
The report, entitled Life Sciences in Delaware: Momentum & Opportunity, was produced by the Delaware Prosperity Partnership and the Delaware BioScience Association.
The report highlighted several key findings:
The life sciences sector employs approximately 11,000 people with a $2 billion economic impact
Delaware now ranks 7th nationally for life sciences venture capital funding per capita.
Nearly 30% of all biochemists and biophysicists in the U.S. and one in six U.S. pharmaceutical employees works in Delaware’s region.
Since 2000, Delaware’s R&D funding from the National Institutes of Health has more than doubled, and the state is among the top three recipients per capita of funding from the NIH Institutional Development Award (IDeA) program.
The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL), centered at the University of Delaware, recently opened a $156 million center for R&D and biopharmaceutical workforce training and, in July, received another $153 million in federal grants.
The number of degrees in the life sciences disciplines awarded by Delaware institutions has grown by 64% since 2010.
John Taylor, Director of Economic Research for the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, said the state's strength is in its people.
"The highest concentration of chemists of any state in the country at four times the national average gives a distinct competitive advantage for the state's life sciences sector given the critical importance of chemistry expertise," said Taylor.
Governor John Carney acknowledged a lot of that expertise has grown out of the heritage of the Dupont Company.
"When you think about legacy Dupont you have to point to today the Innovation Center at the Experimental Station which the state, and the new Dupont, and the University of Delaware, are co-partners in," said Carney, "incentivizing, incubating research and development."
Carney also pointed to the reuse of the former Chrysler plant in Newark which is now home to the University of Delaware's STAR campus.
Delaware Prosperity Partnership President and CEO Kurt Foreman said it's now time to market the state's biotech advantages.
"We view these types of documents as a way to open people's eyes," said Foreman. "Whether it's site selection consultants or industry leaders I think you'll see us do that on a regular basis."
Foreman said the state also is able to provide important support.
"We do have some really, I would say, state-of-the-art, best-in-class incentives," said Foreman. "We have probably the best R&D tax credit in the country."