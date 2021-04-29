Delaware Governor John Carney and Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay continued to make the push for vaccinations during a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night.
Carney spoke about his experience in getting his second dose of the Moderna version of the vaccine at Dover International Speedway on Sunday.
"Get vaccinated. It's well worth the aftermath of getting that second dose where you feel like you have a touch of the flu coming on, which is what I felt, but it was well worth it. 24 hours it was done, boom, and you feel great."
250,973 Delawareans have now received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccine, with another 30,040 intaking the Johnson & Johnson product. Another 119,604 are registered as partly vaccinated with 1 of the 2 doses.
51.6% of Delawareans eligible for the vaccine (ages 16+) have at least started a vaccine plan.
Those rising numbers, along with recently released CDC guidance on mask use, brought some optimism to Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay that mask use will become less necessary outdoors.
"What CDC is saying, for those who are vaccinated, in many outdoor settings -- where we know it's safer -- like parks, restaurants, and other small gatherings, vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask, when outdoors."
One notable exclusion according to the CDC and Rattay, is when you are outside in a large group, such as a sporting event or a concert.
"You're still going to see a recommendation and a requirement that all people wear masks whether they are vaccinated or not in these settings. One upcoming event is the NASCAR races at Dover Speedway."
Rattay said when in doubt, look around and see if you're able to maintain social distancing, even if you are vaccinated.
"This guidance can be a little confusing as to when you have to wear masks and when you don't, but keep in mind if you are in a crowded setting then for some time, we don't know when, at this point in time masks will be required."
She added if you've thus far not been able to, or chosen not to, get the vaccine, the previous rules apply.
"If you've not been vaccinated, it's still recommended you wear a mask even outdoors for small outdoor gatherings, when dining outdoors when you're not eating or drinking, as well as at large events."
Mask use is still required at Delaware State and New Castle County Parks, but only when social distancing cannot be maintained.
As for those who have completed their shots, Rattay said they may not be done with the COVID vaccines.
"We think that it's likely that an annual booster shot is going to be necessary for this. It's good to expect that, we don't know for sure, but it's likely."
Delaware is sitting at 149 COVID hospitalizations as of April 28, 2021, down 5 from two weeks ago. Of those, 19 are critical.
Positive cases have also trended down in Delaware, from a 14-day moving average of 367 on April 17 down to 266 on April 28. The average got as low as 188 on March 16.
Earlier Wednesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan lifted that state's outdoor mask requirement, but face coverings will still be required at large ticketed events, and then also indoors, similar to Delaware.
Maryland has lifted outdoor dining capacity and distancing regulations, but indoor dining still has rules in place. Delaware recently moved to allow groups of 10 to dine outside, but still is stricter than their neighbors to the west.