Last year, Delaware's lawmakers addressed mental health services for the First State's youngest students, and the initiative was so successful in elementary schools officials are looking to implement it in middle schools.
On Thursday, June 16, 2022, House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst's House Bill 300 creates additional school counselor, psychologist, and social worker positions in every Delaware middle school, to establish ratios representing, when fully implemented:
- One full-time counselor or social worker for every 250 students grades 6 through 8.
- One full-time school psychologist for every 700 full-time equivalent students.
The bill establishes the middle school mental health services unit which will begin implementation in FY'23 and ramp up over the next three years.
"Last year, we passed House Bill 100--which was monumental--and we put more counselors and behavioral health specialists in schools, but this bill does it in the middle schools," Longhurst said Thursday evening. "We all know with COVID, we've come up with a lot more issues with children and we do have a crisis. We all know that. I can go over the numbers, but the great thing about this body today is that you know more about mental health than you ever have, because of the legislation that we have passed. And we just need to extend it to our middle schools."
One in five school-aged children are affected by a mental health disorder, the General Assembly said in a release citing National Institute of Mental Health, and untreated mental illness can lead to increased school dropouts, homelessness, substance abuse, chronic illnesses, incarceration, and possible suicide.
The program is expected to cost more than $14,000,000 in its first year, with a fiscal review anticipating the cost per year of implementation as being:
Fiscal Year 2023 - State share: $10,125,428 Local Share: $4,712,544 Total: $14,837,972
Fiscal Year 2024 - State share: $12,071,755 Local Share: $5,617,207 Total: $17,688,962
Fiscal Year 2025 - State share: $15,118,437 Local Share: $7,033,154 Total: $22,151,592
However, they said, school-based mental health centers and the provided services lead to students being 10 times more likely to seek care. Republican Rep. Mike Smith was satisfied knowing this program was coming from Longhurst, in whom he had complete faith for initiating this service.
"[HB300] is probably even more important than HB100 just because of the the age of the children, and probably some of the things that they're learning and seeing and going through," he said. "So I want to thank you for doing it. One of the biggest objections or criticisms we hear of this--not that it's really a criticism--is just we can't educate and get enough out there to do it. But, I do know if there's anyone in the General Assembly that can do a bill and then start a program and get people in and out, it's you. I know that we can do that with the speech program, and I know we'll do it with this."
The state House unanimously sent HB300 to the Senate for consideration.