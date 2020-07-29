"We are really excited about it," said Mt. Cuba Center Executive Director Jeff Downing. "It's a big win for Delaware."
USA Today announced the Mt. Cuba Center won the Reader's Choice Award for Best Botanical Garden in North America, beating out other larger, more established destinations in the country for the honor.
"It's a wonderful labor of love," Downing said. "Many of the staff here have been here since the Copelands lived in the house...We're a little lesser known because we have only been open to the public for general admission since 2013, so we're a very young public garden, compared to others."
Because of how recent their public opening was, Downing was a bit surprised they'd climbed the ladder of recognition so quickly, but was thankful to all the support the garden has seen since opening up.
"We are not one of the more known gardens," he said. "We have fewer members than most of the others, but what we do have is a community of support. There's so many people in the professional community that understand what we're doing and the importance of it; the conservation community in this area was really amazing; our community of volunteers and guests and members was also very supportive; and in the Delaware community in general, this state really rallies around its own and we felt very much loved."
The botanical garden started with a grounding in medicine, but Downing said he's happy it can provide an opportunity for appreciation in the current day.
"Around the 1500s, they were originally for medicinal plant purposes, because so many of our medicines came from plants at the time, [doctors] needed a place to go to see what they look like to make sure they were giving people the right thing, and so that's where their origins were," he said. "But now, they're places of pleasure. They're places of research, and they're places where we both celebrate and advocate for biodiversity and for stewardship of these marvelous, marvelous natural resources."
It also presents an opportunity for what Delaware looked like before it was developed into what it is today.
"You can see woodland plants growing as they would have grown before the settlers came hundreds of years ago, and especially as they would have grown before development has kind of enveloped so much of our local landscapes," he said. "So you really get a sense of what could grow here and what has grown here in the past, and how it all weaves together. As a result, you see lots of birds and butterflies and all sorts of wildlife which rely on all those plants for food."
There's about 50 acres of cultivated open space currently available, but Downing said there's so much more to come, and they're working hard on making available as quickly as possible, because he knows people are looking for outdoor escapes during the pandemic.
"We're open for visitation. We have a wonderful COVID policies in place. It's a one-way circulation so people aren't crossing paths, and it's a nice little out-of-the-way place and it's not as heavily visited as other places, so there's plenty of social distance," he said. "We have over 1000 acres total and we're working to make as much of that available to the public as possible. We won't be able to get a lot of that open until next year, but it's something we've really stepped up because people are looking for places where they can go where it's not quite as populated and there's lots of open space outdoors."
The pandemic has also challenged Downing and his team to find ways to continue to present some of their traditional offerings in a new way. That way, as has so often been the case during the pandemic, has been a virtual move.
"Our team rallied really well," he said. "Actually, in addition to bringing as many of the classes we had already scheduled online, we even went through our back catalog of courses to see which other things we could make available through an online sort of portal. We continue to do that and we will make as many of our offerings available to as many people as we can through digital means until we're able to get back in person."
For more information on the botanical garden voted best in North America, head to MtCubaCenter.org.