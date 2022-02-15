Dr. Mark Holodick is less than two full months into his role as Delaware's Secretary of Education, but one of his first major decisions will fall in the area of the pandemic.
Depending on whether Delaware is still in a State of Emergency, or potentially a resumed Public Health Emergency, it could officially be either Governor John Carney's or Secretary Holodick's call to end the mask mandate for everyone inside of Delaware's schools.
Carney announced last week when ending the private business indoor mask mandate that he was aiming for March 31 for the schools.
"This March 31 date I am very comfortable with as secretary," Holodick said during Tuesday's COVID response briefing.
Holodick said his opinion was based on conversations he's had with superintendents and charter school leaders.
"What I heard from those various leaders, especially superintendents, was that we need a little bit of time to prepare for this. Time so that our students and families could make decisions about getting their children vaccinated."
According to state data, 31.2% of Delawareans aged 5-11 have received at least one dose, a number that drops to 24.3% for the full original two-dose Moderna/Pfizer or one-dose Johnson & Johnson. The initual Emergency Use Authorization came on October 29, 2021.
Those numbers rise to 64.5% and 56.7%, respectively, when looking at age 12-17.
"The most critical and important for us to prepare for this March 31 date is to get your children vaccinated. It puts us in the best possible position as masks are likely to be lifted."
Holodick said the 7-week lag time from the initial announcement ensures that every school board will have a meeting before March 31.
"It also gives school districts time to make their own decisions on what they want to do with local masking. Playing into that decision will be the guidance that we provide schools and districts."
The state reports that there have been 9,363 positive COVID cases between Delaware's public and private school in-person students this school year, with another 2,110 cases of staff members testing positive.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan pushed last week to have the Maryland State Board of Education rescind that state's mandatory masking policy,