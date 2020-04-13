"When times get tough, we always have each other's backs. We've never shied away from helping our neighbors."
With the spirit of the Delaware Way fueling her, Susan Steward of Middletown started Delaware's own virtual tip jar to help thousands of restaurant workers who've been laid off with many establishments only open for take-out or delivery service during the COVID-19 crisis.
"They're really dependent upon tips. They're dependent upon people coming into the restaurant," said Steward. "And that's kind of what the Delaware Way has always been--it's us helping our neighbors."
The idea behind it--next time you pour yourself a glass of wine or make your own coffee at home, think of your favorite bartender, server, or barista, who ordinarily would have served that to you.
Steward has a local barista--a college student--whom she "loves to death."
"If I knew what her Cash App or her Venmo, I'd probably tip her every morning when I make coffee because I love seeing her, I love the conversations we've had, just to say, 'hey I'm thinking bout you, and I just want to know you're OK.'"
It’s modeled after similar efforts in major cities like Washington D.C. But it takes the servers, bartenders, and baristas themselves to sign up to work. Right now, only a handful of restaurant workers have signed up, and Steward is hoping more will.
"You go there and you see: 'Oh look [there's] so and so, I've always had her as my server. Oh there's her Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal, I can just send her $5 that via that way.' So you're sending it directly to them," she said. "It's part of a trust thing too because you have to trust that person actually worked there [and signed up]."
Steward said for those who remain employed or are working from home, it's an easy way you can help out others who desperately need it during these challenging times.
"It is a high possibility that some restaurants may not reopen, if this thing goes long enough, and that's a scary thought too--they have families; they have children; they have food to put on the table. They have rent to make," she said. "We're hoping that this way, it just helps people directly, if possible, especially right now when everything's so chaotic, every day."
If you're a laid off restaurant worker or want to donate to one, click here.