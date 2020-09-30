Delaware's Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee (PRAC) unveiled its final report Wednesday detailing an attack plan if novel coronavirus COVID-19 begins to spread out of control again.

The PRAC, which was made up of over 50 Delaware leaders from both private and public sectors, were tasked with developing a healthcare system and public health strategy that is ready in case of a resurgence of COVID-19; identifying tactics and resources to manage a resurgence of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, testing capabilities, personal protective equipment (PPE), social distancing, economic development and recovery, and health facility readiness; and assessing methods to protect vulnerable populations and consider disproportionate effects on minority-owned businesses.

Three subcommittees broke out to focus on issues of public health, business, and equity. The group submitted an interim report at the end of July 2020. Following that submission, citizens were also consulted, and public comment was accepted throughout August and the first half of September.

"It is important to note that the situation surrounding COVID-19 is dynamic and rapidly evolving. New aspects about the virus and best practices to address it are continuously being discovered. Our decision-making in times of crisis must always be based on the latest scientific insight and understanding of our social and economic realities" said PRAC co-chairs Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock in a letter opening the report. "Therefore, the State’s plans to address the virus may and should evolve as it incorporates these recommendations."

Health comes first, and decisions are driven by science and data, officials said. The committee came up with eight goals to address as the state, country, and world work their way through the pandemic.

Monitor the pandemic to proactively develop plans

Communicate regularly and effectively

Ensure readiness and accessibility

Maximize economic opportunity

Support individuals and businesses, particularly those disproportionately affected

Mitigate stress and social disruption

Capitalize on emerging trends

Foster a culture of compliance

One goal highlights was to "maintain business continuity to the maximum extent possible" in light of a resurgence. Resiliency was also identified as an area where Delaware should look to improve, and improving access to capital and credit were priorities.

"Overall, Delaware has been successful in reducing the impact of the disease with the third lowest per capita death rate and the fourth lowest per capita case rate amongst the Northeast consortium," the report read. "Since Delaware reached its peak number of statewide COVID hospitalizations on April 27, it has made significant progress and has managed to reduce the daily number of new cases diagnosed in the state to an average of 100 during the first half of September."

An overall multipoint plan was submitted, along with multipoint plans from each of the subcommittees focused on their specific concerns. The overall points addressed included:

Further develop Delaware’s approach to monitoring the disease, communicating its status, and informing the State’s response Build on Delaware’s existing communications plan and tailor messaging/communication channels to the needs and expectations of Delaware’s diverse population Increase the number of tests conducted, with specific focus on providing more testing for at-risk populations Help Delawareans better understand and comply with transmission prevention protocols, in particular within high-risk settings In case of a second wave, (a) support healthcare providers to maintain the ongoing provision of healthcare services, focusing on vulnerable populations and certain specialties (e.g., primary care; behavioral health incl. mental health and substance abuse providers; pediatrics; geriatrics; OB/GYN); (b) enable and encourage patients with chronic conditions to continue to seek care; and (c) encourage continued provision of healthcare services where possible, placing restrictions only when absolutely necessary Ensure sufficient personal protective equipment is available in (a) healthcare facilities (e.g., health systems, physician offices, clinics), (b) long-term care facilities (including nursing homes, long-term living, home health and intellectually/developmentally disabled residential facilities), and (c) in the State’s own stockpile Coordinate use of physical capacity across facilities and systems, in close consultation and coordination with health system leadership Address potential workforce shortages by facilitating movement of underutilized healthcare labor and reducing regulatory barriers Maintain health of Delawareans and financial resilience of the healthcare sector by facilitating the continued provision of care Facilitate in-need providers’ access to expected federal funding (e.g., Health and Human Services Provider Relief, Paycheck Protection Program) by conducting targeted outreach and providing technical assistance Allocate coronavirus relief funding in a way that is consistent with Delaware’s longer term healthcare goals

Read the full report, provided here:

A technical issue delayed the virtual townhall where this report was initially supposed to be unveiled. When the town hall is released, this article will be updated with comments from the panel.