"The one thing just to let people know is, there will still be bags," said Adam Schlachter, an Environmental Program Manager II with DNREC. "The law does not affect 100% of the stores in Delaware. The single-use carry bags that you're used to will still be available at certain stores. There's been some concern of, 'Oh my bags are disappearing,' and that's not the case at all. There will be bags, I promise."
A plastic bag ban signed into law in 2019 is set to go into effect in Delaware on January 1st, 2021, but it won't affect everyone. Restaurants are exempt from the restrictions, and small, singular locations are affected. Schlachter said only big stores and chains should be impacted.
"The way the law was outlined, who needs to be impacted [are stores with] a single location in the state that is 7,000 square feet of retail space or greater. So, some of your larger retailers--your grocery stores, your drug stores, those kind of stores, which tend to be 20 to 25,000, square feet or larger. So, they're impacted when only a single location exists in Delaware," he said. "If you have multiple locations in the state--three or more locations--then that square footage does drop. It drops to about 3000 square feet of retail space, so that then starts to impact things like your convenience stores and some of the smaller strip mall retailers that aren't big box retailers."
While the pandemic continues to drag on and takeout and delivery of goods remain a necessity, Schlachter said he doesn't anticipate the new law becoming a large hurdle. Most food establishments will continue to provide services unhindered, and other locations are getting creative.
"We are looking at this being something that is going to be positive. While delivery is something that people are focused on and the stores are doing more of, the other part to this is we didn't really direct what the reusable bag is; we gave options. We see that stores are going to do a variety of different things," he said. "It will definitely have an impact on [plastic waste] overall, but the other part of the law is the increase in in recycling of bags. So while there is an increase of potential use for bags, those bags that are plastic film reusable bags will actually be able to be recycled at probably more locations than there are now."
He also noted consumers would likely see an increase in alternatives, like reusable thicker plastic or canvas bags or cardboard boxes being used at checkout. All a movement in a good direction, as Delawareans use a lot of plastic bags.
"What we estimate is that Delawareans use about 434 plastic bags, per person, per year," Schlachter said. "So any time that we can, we encourage the use of a reusable bag or encourage a shift to reusable bags, which should reduce that number. To put that into perspective, it's about 2,400 tons, just of plastic bags, that we're tossing at landfills every year."