Delaware's members of Congress along with Governor Carney reacted to the loss of over a dozen U.S. troops along with at least 60 Afghans in an attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan Thursday.
Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said, as of late Thursday night.
Senator Tom Carper
“This is heartbreaking. The senseless attacks that took place outside the airport in Kabul today took the lives of at least a dozen U.S. service members, as well as many innocent Afghan civilians seeking safe haven. Along with those killed, we know of at least fifteen injured U.S. service members, and I am praying for their recovery. I know one too many families in Delaware and across our country who have lost a son or daughter in combat. As a father and 23-year Navy veteran, my deepest and most sincere condolences go to these brave service members’ families and loved ones. I’m thankful for the troops and State Department personnel who are still on the ground continuing to work tirelessly to get Americans, diplomats, and our Afghan allies to safety. We owe them and their families a great debt of gratitude.”
Senator Chris Coons
"My heart aches to know that after today's suicide bombings in Kabul, American and Afghan families are about to receive the worst news imaginable. Let us all stop for a moment and pray for those who have fallen today serving our nation and trying to help make possible a safe evacuation from Afghanistan. Let us also keep in our prayers the many Afghans desperate for a new future whose lives have been cut short. I'm grateful for the bravery of those who continue to work tirelessly to evacuate the remaining Americans and our Afghan partners."
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester
“I am heartbroken for the American service members and innocent civilians that lost their lives in the terrorist attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport this morning. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and stand ready to assist the Administration in bringing the perpetrators to justice. In partnership with our international allies, intelligence community, and diplomats, we will continue to work to address terrorist threats, protect American interests, and execute our mission. The attack is a stark reminder of the challenges and danger that our service members in Afghanistan continue to face and I remain in awe of their bravery and commitment. I am committed to assisting in providing any and every resource necessary to execute our mission of evacuating every American and as many Afghan allies as possible. I am praying for those who have lost their lives, those who are injured, and all those who continue to face danger.”
Governor John Carney
“We are heartbroken for the families of American service members who were killed during suicide bombings today in Afghanistan. These brave Americans lost their lives serving our country - and helping ensure safe passage for refugees and fellow Americans out of Kabul.”
“Our prayers will remain with those U.S. service members, with Afghan civilians killed in today's bombings, their families, and with all members of the U.S. military who continue to serve our country overseas.”
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report