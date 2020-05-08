A Chancery Court judge has ruled Delaware's archaic property tax assessment system "unconstitutional."
In his 150-page ruling, issued Friday, May 8, 2020, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster wrote that the plaintiffs, which include the Delaware NAACP and the Delawareans for Educational Opportunity, introduced "persuasive evidence of systemic problems with the counties' indefinite-base-year methods of tax assessment. Those problems are so pervasive as to render the counties’ systems of tax assessment unconstitutional."
New Castle County assesses property on 1983 values while Kent County last assessed property in 1987. Sussex County could be hardest hit; it's not re-assessed values since 1974.
The city of Wilmington supported the plaintiffs and filed against New Castle County, saying too many residents file tax appeals, causing them to lose $126 million over a three-year period.
Laster agreed with the plaintiffs in that the counties' persistent use of an indefinite base-year method of assessment creates problems for Delaware's public schools and undermines funding for public schools.
"Delaware policy makers have long recognized this fact," he wrote. "The counties’ failure to update their assessments to reflect present fair market value means that year after year, the value of a school district’s tax base remains flat. The amount of money that the static tax base generates at the prevailing tax rate likewise remains flat. The cost of running a school district, however, does not remain flat. Each year, inflation erodes the purchasing power of the school district’s budget, requiring more dollars to achieve the same results.
The system forces school districts to hold referendums every few years to fight rising costs.
"Prevailing in a referendum is difficult, and referendums often fail...some residents object as a matter of principle to having their taxes increased. Others object to the frequency of the requests. It takes time and effort to understand Delaware’s complex system for funding public schools, including the direct link between the counties’ persistence in using decades-old property assessments and the need for recurring referendums. Confronted with regular requests for tax increases, some residents infer that school officials are wasting money or engaging in empire building."
Laster said if properties were assessed at their present, fair market values then referendums wouldn't be needed.
"School district revenue would rise with property values, and the same tax rates would generate more money for the school districts. Rather than being forced to seek voter approval for tax rate increases necessary to cover the same expense base, school districts could reserve referendums for situations when they truly needed more money for new initiatives."
The vice chancellor, in turn, also found in the city's favor.
"With 37 years having passed since the valuation date, property owners have far greater ability to appeal and challenge assessments than they would if New Castle County assessed properties at their present fair market value," he said.
New Castle County's tax assessment roll for Fiscal Year 2018 was more than $19 billion, but its chief financial officer admitted the same properties have a fair market value of approximately $58 billion.
"He candidly conceded that the taxable assessed values from 1983 are not the same as present fair market value," the opinion said. "Everyone agrees that a general reassessment would increase the total assessed value of property in New Castle County. New Castle County has no plans to update its assessments."
Now, it may likely have to update them in a process that's been described as costly and cumbersome--and unpopular in an election year.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki applauded the decision.
"I have argued unsuccessfully for years that New Castle County government should meet its obligation to conduct timely reassessments of real property. Sadly, it became clear that there was no political will to make the hard decision even after 37 years. As mayor, I found unacceptable disparities in the way our tax burden was being distributed throughout the city, with some residents paying two and three times their fair tax amount. We joined the lawsuit to secure fundamental tax fairness for our citizens with the confidence that our courts would right this wrong.”
When reached for comment, a county spokesman said the executive is focused on COVID-19 and the economic plight its caused.
"The decision is 150 pages long and came out less than two hours ago. Right now, County Executive [Matt] Meyer is laser-focused on getting every county resident tested for COVID-19 and putting our county back to work," said county spokesperson Brian Cunningham.
But Laster's opinion notes the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may affect the timing of the remedy.
"One of the minor consequences of the pandemic was to delay the issuance of this decision. One of the major consequences of the pandemic was to place many households, businesses, and local and state governments under financial strain. While the effects of the pandemic do not mean that the counties can continue indefinitely to operate a local tax system that violates the Delaware Constitution and the Delaware Code, the effects of the pandemic likely will introduce additional and significant considerations for the remedial calculus, particularly regarding the timing of a remedy. Evaluating those and other issues must await the remedial phase."
Within 45 days, the parties involved must agree to a schedule to govern the remedial phase.
Read the full 150-page Opinion: