Delaware has a pre-term birth rate of 11%, which earns The First State a grade of "D" in a report from the March of Dimes.
Delaware is not alone in facing a rising rate of babies born early, or before 37 weeks of gestational age. This is the organization's first report that incorporates data over the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to March of Dimes Director of Maternal and Infant Health Melissa Patti, the way care was delivered during the past two years is one factor.
"There were fewer visits. There were staff shortages, fewer resources, and there was pressure to reduce the amount of time that folks were in the hospitals," Patti said.
Depending on how early a pre-term baby is born, there could be significant immediate or long-term challenges.
"For moms and pregnant folks, if you've had pre-term birth in the past, you're more likely to have a pre-term birth in the future. There are future risks associated," Patti added.
Kent County had the state's highest rate of pre-term birth at 12.3%, followed by 10.8% in New Castle County and 10.3% in Sussex County.
Patti is hoping that the March of Dimes report will be utilized by policy-makers and healthcare advocates as the state tries to promote a healthy environment for mothers as well as babies - "encourage them to think about what options they have where it comes to where to have a baby, who they want their provider to be, if they want a doula - what kind of support is most appropriate for their individual needs."