State tourism officials announced on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, that a recently completed study for the year 2021, showed Delaware's tourism industry is bouncing back from the devastating economic impact of the global pandemic.
"As evidenced by this latest study, tourism is rebounding significantly after a tough year in 2020," said Jessica Welch, Director of the Delaware Tourism Office. "This rebound would not have been possible without the work of our partners in the industry. Their collaborative efforts are paying off and will be instrumental in the continued growth of the travel and tourism industry in our state."
According to the study, visitor spending in 2021 topped $5.9 billion, a 30% increase from 2020 and a new record, and per-person daily spending was 165% higher than the national average.
Welch said sports tourism was stronger, but they'd like to see some improvement in business travel which is still lagging in its post-pandemic recovery.
"Getting people to hold conferences again in the state, particularly in Wilmington and the Riverfront area," said Welch.
The recovery of the state's tourism industry, also meant a return of jobs. Welch said over 10,000 jobs were added in 2021, boosting the number of those supported by tourism to over 47,000.
The 2021 statistics were the most recent available, but Welch said 2022's numbers could be out by the end of the year, and are expected to continue to show growth.