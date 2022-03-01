A day after Delaware Governor John Carney announced the state's school mask mandate would end, every Delaware school district backed up his decision.
Every traditional public school district announced either through their superintendent or school board that they would transition from the mandate to masks-optional starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
It came after the Centers for Disease Control changed its guidance on Friday, saying that universal mask usage should be reserved for communities at the highest level of a new "COVID-19 Community Levels" metric that focuses on hospitalizations.
Based on that metric, Kent and Sussex are judged in the medium category, while New Castle County is rated low.
While most school districts just made announcements, the Appoquinimink School District held an emergency board meeting Tuesday about the topic, one hour before the state mandate was due to expire.
Appoquinimink Superintendent Dr. Matt Burrows explained to a larger-than-usual audience the CDC guidelines, and then gave his recommendation to the board.
"Our recommendation tonight is we recommend making masking optional. We continue to monitor..."
Burrows was then interrupted by seven seconds of loud applause.
"We will continue to monitor the data, and continue to work with the Department of Public Health for any increase in mitigation of masking. If deemed necessary, we would require masking at impacted schools, classrooms, or teams if we are seeing a school-linked spread."
Appoquinimink's Lead Nurse Yvonne Camac said that the district will still be required to log cases, just like they do with other infectious diseases before the pandemic.
"The school nurse is still the primary contact for reporting positive cases. We are under federal mandate for reporting, and COVID-19 is one of the mandatory reporting illnesses."
Burrows said the district had received 951 emails since it became clear a board decision was coming on removing masks, with 79.4% in favor, while 20.6% opposed.
Board member Shawn Rohe said she had a message for everyone as the transition to less people wearing masks begins.
"If everybody could just have a conversation with their student, we are moving forward with making this optional. If we could teach your children to respect the decision that you and your family are making whether you are on the side of my child to wear a mask, or not wear a mask. Educate your children on being respectful of the choice. Bullying will not be tolerated."
Not every school chose to immediately switch away from the mask mandate.
Early College High School, which is located on the Delaware State University campus where masks are required indoors, will still require indoor and bus mask use through the school year, according to a letter to their community.
Las Américas ASPIRA Academy will also continue to have a mask mandate at least until a listening session on March 7.