Stadium lights throughout Delaware will shine brightly Friday night, but there still won't be competition.
Sports, besides the NFL Draft, continue to be on pause as communities combat the effects of COVID-19.
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association has called on all of its member schools with lights to turn them on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds at 8 p.m. Friday, April 24, to honor the seniors and other athletes who aren't being allowed to compete.
DIAA Board of Directors Chairman Bradley Layfield wrote in a statement it is "in acknowledgement of the sacrifice of our student-athletes, coaches, teams, and officials, the DIAA asks that all member schools and all other athletic facilities in the State of Delaware join us in an effort to let all interscholastic student-athletes, coaches, officials, and families know that we recognize their dedication, commitment, and desire to compete."
DIAA asks that there are no gatherings at the school fields, and that each school will be posting pictures on their media pages at #DIAATogether.
Delaware's high school season remains on pause until at least May 18, with a decision on continuing the season resting on whether Governor John Carney lifts the restriction on schools being physically closed by that point.
Several states have already announced a halt to spring competition.