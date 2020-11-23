A grief support non-profit focused on helping children is getting a second chance at standing on its over after years of operating as a branch of another group.
"Supporting Kidds actually started 30 years ago here in Delaware, in Hockessin," said Louise Cummings, the wife of Delaware State Police Cpl. Stephen Ballard. "The organization provides a compassionate pathway to healing for children and their families who have lost a loved one. And usually, it's an immediate family member, like a mother, a father, a sister, a brother, a grandmother, or somebody very close to them within their nuclear family."
Four years ago, Supporting Kidds was folded into non-profit Children & Families First, unable to sustain itself. Being absorbed under the umbrella of CFF, Supporting Kidds was able to continue providing services. In December 2017, Cummings started taking her daughter to the organization following Ballard's death in April.
"I got a call in March of last year, 2019, saying that her individual counseling was going to stop," Cummings said. "I wasn't sure why. I asked a lot of questions and tried to get to the bottom of, are they just not doing it anymore? Were they just going to do group [sessions,] and not individual? A long journey began for me of question-asking...and I discovered that it was really money. It was about having the proper funding."
Knowing how important the organization had been for her daughter, Cummings said she knew there had to be something she, personally, could do to help.
"Being a mom, and then also an attorney and a child advocate--I help represent kids that are in foster care in Pennsylvania, actually--I said, 'There's got to be something that can be done.' This organization existed for almost 30 years on its own, and it just doesn't seem like it should go away, or just go down to just being group therapy...I believed that, with my passion and knowledge and background working with kids, and also running businesses of my own, I just thought I could put a really good team together to do that."
For more than a year, Cummings has been at work finding a path forward. She couldn't bear the thought of losing such a wonderful organization that helped her own family through difficult times.
"When you're dealing with legal work, and trying to get an organization together and spin it off, it is a huge process," she said. "So we were very excited to announce on National Children's Grief Awareness Day [Thursday, November 19, 2020] that we are right there, we are actually ready to close. And it should be by the end of this year, that we're able to solidify the deal. Supporting Kidds Inc. was reestablished in January of 2020."
That path forward included identifying ways to keep Supporting Kidds from falling into the same trappings it had previously faced. They've utilized pro bono legal aid from Richards, Layton, and Finger and assistance from the Delaware Community Foundation to establish their their 501(c)(3) status and start raising money to get the gears up and running again.
"What I love about Supporting Kidds is, it really is about the community. We all need to heal and grieve together, and people do do it in different ways, but it's important that you feel like the community is there to help you, especially for children," she said. "They still go to school, they do sports, they're in the community. And there are triggers and things that will come up and will always come up even as they get older, that will remind them of mom or dad or sister or brother. And so for me, it's just actually been very rewarding to be able to do this, not just because of my daughter and her experiences, but it is a community effort and initiative and rallying everybody around something that we all will experience at some time, and that's loss."
Cummings will serve as Interim Executive Director in the immediate future as the organization establishes lasting bonds for support throughout the community. Individuals and businesses seeking to aid Supporting Kidds in their efforts should contact Louise.Cummings@SupportingKidds.org, or visit their latest fundraising effort at ConnectToTheLight.org. Because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, they need more help than ever as they look to get up and running again but are limited to virtually fundraising.