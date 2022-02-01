After consecutive years of quicker sellouts, this year's Delaware Surf Fishing Permit market didn't even last for four hours.
DNREC said the 17,000 surf fishing permits made available for the 2022 summer season sold out before 2 p.m., after they went on sale at 10 a.m.
The launch was met with complaints by some who said the state's registration website crashed in the early demand.
In 2019, the Delaware Parks and Recreation Advisory Council established a 17,000 cap on standard surf fishing permit sales, trying to limit the overcrowding on the limited beach slot designed for the surf fishing.
DNREC has chosen to make the process a first-come, first-served, whether you were in-person or at a retail establishment. There was an option of a one-year or two-year purchase.
The 2020 season saw the tags run out in June, while 2021 saw March reach the limit, but this year, it didn't even make it to dinner time on Day 1.
Off-Peak permits are still available, but they cannot be used on weekends or holidays during the Memorial Day to Labor Day season.
Those tags cost $70 in-state, $140 out-of-state.