The popularity of driving onto Delaware's beaches showed itself yet again, as DNREC sold out of its 17,000 Delaware Surf-Fishing Permits on Wednesday, the fastest in state history.
DNREC said the cap was reached after "unprecedented winter sales." DNREC said they reached out to previous permit owners when sales began in December, and then early on Wednesday as they were approaching the last 1,000 in stock.
At that point, they were gone in an hour.
Last year, they sold out on June 9.
DNREC caps the allotment of permits to avoid overcrowding on the drive-on beaches, which are limited to a total of about 7 miles between of Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, and Fenwick Island State Parks.
A surf-fishing permit allows the driver to go onto the beach, but they must be actively engaged in surf-fishing, or they could face a fine.
The permit also serves as an annual pass to all 17 Delaware State Parks.