Last week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is continuing to resonate heavily in the teaching community, including here in Delaware.
The Delaware State Education Association held a "Virtual Vigil for School Safety" Thursday night, giving legislatures a chance to tell teachers what they plan to do to avoid a similar situation happening in Delaware, and also information for teachers struggling to process the latest attack in a school.
According to the Washington Post, there were 42 school shootings in 2021, the most since 1999, with 24 already on K-12 campuses this year.
DSEA President Stephanie Ingram said Uvalde is just a grim reminder of a worst-case scenario.
"It just reminds us that the active shooter drills that we practice on our school campuses could become a true, live situation one day. And that's a thought that none of us want to have to our minds while in the classroom with a room full of students looking to us for reassurance."
Dr. Teri Lawler, a school psychologist who works with the Delaware Department of Education, called on teachers to take advantage of the Headspace app, which offers meditation and mental health tips.
"You cannot pour from an empty well, so I implore you as you move through every emotion that you are feeling to commit to not betraying your own body, mind, and soul by acting like nothing is wrong, and that you simply say to a friend, family member, or colleague 'I need help, and I need you."
The Headspace app is free to all Delaware instructors with a state email address.
Several Democratic legislators also spoke on the same day they introduced new gun legislation.
State Sen. Laura Sturgeon said anyone trying to explain the school shootings as being a single-topic issue is not telling the whole story.
"Don't let anyone tell you that this is an either/or issue. Either hardening soft targets or limiting the sale of firearms. It's both/and, no one piece of legislation or type of legislation will solve the problem."
Rep. Valerie Longhurst said in addition to the gun legislation, she is championing HB 300, that would provide additional counselors for middle schools, a service she said would just scratch the surface of the actual need.
"Mental illness is one of the pieces of that puzzle that you know, and I know, need to be fixed. We need to get more counselors and psychologists into our schools."
Ingram said watching the violence just puts one more stress on teachers, who have head to deal with remote teaching, learning loss, and any number of challenges over the past 2-plus years.
"Just when we were hoping to get past the pandemic, and everything it handed to us, trying to end this year on a high note and start next year in an even better place, we're once again shown, and reminded, that a mass shooting like the one that happened at Robb Elementary last week could happen at any one of our schools at any time."