ELECTIONS IN 2020 | DELAWARE's OWN JOE BIDEN WINS PRESIDENCY Joe Biden wins the 2020 election, will become America's 46th President Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory… With Wilmington at the very center of the political universe during the previous presidential election, the 46th President of the United States of America Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris operated their campaign from the First State's biggest city. Biden, Harris make first appearance as Democratic presidential running mates at Greenville's AI duPont High School The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his newly chosen vice presiden… Basing activity out of several landmarks, but finding a home-away-from-home in the The Queen, Biden prepared for his transition into the position of President of the United States of America across the small state of Delaware. The political spectrum was divided as ever, and even as Delaware found a homegrown candidate seeking the country's highest office, local politics grew more contentious with each passing day. Both new characters and old faces launched their campaigns not on unity, but by latching on to the heated, aggressive foundation which had come before their arrival and proven fruitful with a certain sect of voter. +6 'This is 2020' | Rival protests over Witzke's US Senate candidacy prove heavily one-sided Everything has meaning to everyone. In 2020, that meaning has proven to be immune to context… Here's to hoping as the transition completes, and thoughts of the presidency are set aside for at least a year or two, America can find a way to find its moral code, heal, and return to a sense of normalcy and relative calm.

BLM | SOCIAL JUSTICE As the world loudly decried the murder of George Floyd in full view of the public as a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds, the human collective in Wilmington added their voices to the cause. Black Lives Matter found strong support in at least portions of Delaware, and officials at the local, county, and state level began examining the relationship between law enforcement and Delaware's minority communities, and how those relationships can be improved. They approached this through talking to law enforcement and their needs, and also focusing on accumulating enormous amounts of input from community members and activists who helped shape changes to what law enforcement should and shouldn't be doing while on the job, repercussions for 'bad apple' officers, and stronger language in a variety of laws and resolutions to protect citizens. VIDEO | Carney signs law enforcement chokehold ban into law Chokeholds have been banned from use by Delaware police officers--unless an officer reasonab… There is far more work to be done, but Delaware has seemed to be resolved on trying to be better. +2 VIDEO | Delaware Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force holds 1st meeting Delaware's new Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force held its introductory meeting via Z…