NOVEL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 AND THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC
Below, you'll actually find our fifth in a continuing series of collections of our novel coronavirus COVID-19 coverage. WDEL reporters wrote roughly 1,100 stories on the pandemic's impact on our state since the middle of March.
It was a once-in-a-lifetime event that affected every single aspect of daily life. We learned about safe habits and mask wearing and social distancing. Lives were disrupted, major life milestones canceled or put on hold. School were closed, then opened, then some closed, now all exist in a constant state of flux, watching the numbers. Unemployment reached record highs. Businesses closed, some forever.
Hundreds of thousands of lives were lost.
We covered this story for 10 months, and we'll continue to cover every development with COVID-19 in our community until we're all through this. Luckily, there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and the vaccine is here. In Governor John Carney's words, the cavalry has arrived. Here's to looking forward to the days when we collectively look back on the difficulties of 2020 as a distant memory.
ELECTIONS IN 2020 | DELAWARE's OWN JOE BIDEN WINS PRESIDENCY
With Wilmington at the very center of the political universe during the previous presidential election, the 46th President of the United States of America Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris operated their campaign from the First State's biggest city.
Basing activity out of several landmarks, but finding a home-away-from-home in the The Queen, Biden prepared for his transition into the position of President of the United States of America across the small state of Delaware.
The political spectrum was divided as ever, and even as Delaware found a homegrown candidate seeking the country's highest office, local politics grew more contentious with each passing day. Both new characters and old faces launched their campaigns not on unity, but by latching on to the heated, aggressive foundation which had come before their arrival and proven fruitful with a certain sect of voter.
Here's to hoping as the transition completes, and thoughts of the presidency are set aside for at least a year or two, America can find a way to find its moral code, heal, and return to a sense of normalcy and relative calm.
BLM | SOCIAL JUSTICE
As the world loudly decried the murder of George Floyd in full view of the public as a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds, the human collective in Wilmington added their voices to the cause.
Black Lives Matter found strong support in at least portions of Delaware, and officials at the local, county, and state level began examining the relationship between law enforcement and Delaware's minority communities, and how those relationships can be improved.
They approached this through talking to law enforcement and their needs, and also focusing on accumulating enormous amounts of input from community members and activists who helped shape changes to what law enforcement should and shouldn't be doing while on the job, repercussions for 'bad apple' officers, and stronger language in a variety of laws and resolutions to protect citizens.
There is far more work to be done, but Delaware has seemed to be resolved on trying to be better.
BY THE NUMBERS
WDEL's top stories by how many people read them.
Both visual and factual coverage of strong storms which left immense destruction in their wake were the fifth most-read stories WDEL produced for the year 2020.
The effects of Tropical Storm Isaias are hitting the region, bringing tornado warnings and flooding threats
The alleged theft of a young boy's MAGA hat while he was at a Biden rally really captivate WDEL visitors. A woman's arrest in connection to the incident and a second arrest a short time later came in third and fourth, respectively.
In second place, mounting violence in a neighboring state captured the attention of a lot of Delawareans. A "perfect storm" in Maryland made its way to the eyeballs of the WDEL audience in high volume.
VIDEO | 'Perfect storm': Ocean City, Maryland, deals with mounting violence with nearly 130 arrests in 4 days
And coming in at number one, a selection from Amy Cherry's personal choice for her most impactful and important stories was also one of our readers' favorites. It was the most individually read story for WDEL in 2020.
Wilmington Hospital nurse walks off job after being forbidden from wearing N95 mask to treat COVID-19 patients
