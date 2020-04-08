In the latest milestone for the First State and the fight against novel coronavirus COVID-19, there were 1,116 positive cases in Delaware Thursday, which again set the record for largest single-day jump with 188 new cases added to the total.
The latest update from the Delaware Division of Public Health listed 19 deaths from the virus, three more than the day prior.
There were 30 new hospitalizations as well, bring the total number to 177.
A day after full recoveries more than doubled, jumping from 71 to 144, only 15 new recoveries were listed Thursday for a total of 159.
By county, New Castle increased by 65 for a total of 636, Kent increased by 54 for a total of 201, and Sussex increased by 69 for a total of 279.
Negative tests jumped by 695 cases for a total of 8,323 without the virus.