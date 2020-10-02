COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all increased this week, Delaware public health officials detailed Friday.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, cumulative positive cases have reached 20,937 since March 11, 2020, as of October 2, 2020. Between 10,678 recoveries and the 642 lives lost to the virus in the state, there are an estimated 9,617 active cases in the state.
Those deaths represent 11 new lives lost since last Friday, and represent an age range of 21 to 104 years old.
The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who who tested positive for COVID-19 climbed from 6.8% on September 24 to 7.9% on Thursday, October 1. The seven-day average of daily new cases increased to 122.3 for that same date.
Currently, 83 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, a 57% increase since last Friday's update of 53 hospitalized individuals. Of those, 16 are critical, five more than last week's 11.
Outbreaks at three separate long-term care facilities also continue to be monitored, health officials said. As of October 1, the division of Public Health said the following facilities are dealing with the following number of cases:
- Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington; 46 residents and 27 staff members
- Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington; 41 residents and less than 20 staff members
- Country Rest Home in Greenwood; 26 residents and 15 staff members
Staff members above "may include" health care providers and non-health care personnel.
Additionally, Delaware is seeing cases appear in schools in both students and staff statewide, with 20 cases in child care institutions, 25 in private schools, and 28 in public schools.