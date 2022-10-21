Delaware U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and her opponent Lee Murphy finally met on the same stage Thursday night in their only scheduled debate of the 2022 campaign.
The 75-minute debate hosted by the University of Delaware touched on a number of issues including the economy, abortion, gun violence mitigation, and even flood insurance programs.
Discussion began with the economy, and how Congress could reverse rising inflation rates which have crossed 8%.
Blunt Rochester touted the Inflation Reduction Act.
"It is actually paid for by taxing those businesses and those individuals that are at that top-tier percent, including some businesses that have never paid taxes."
Murphy argued getting inflation back to 0% can be done.
"How do we get back to a vibrant economy? Let's get the foot of government of the neck of small businesses, manufacturing, create jobs, people create jobs, debt goes down, and once again we have a healthy economy."
The topic of the Supreme Court's recent overturn of Roe v. Wade was brought up, and Murphy said it shouldn't be a topic for Congress.
"I support the Supreme Court's decision handing it back to the states where it rightfully belongs, and where people can in touch with their legislators and do what's in the best interest of that particular state. That's where it belongs, it's protected in Delaware, the fear-mongering that Republicans will ban all abortions everywhere, the fear-mongering really gets to me, it upsets people."
Unlike Murphy who said he is Pro-Life but accepts the decision of Delaware to make abortion legal, Blunt Rochester said she wants abortion to be legal throughout the country.'
"I am proud to say I voted for and am a big supporter of the Women's Reproductive Health Act which we passed in the House. I believe there's no room, in a women's womb, for politicians."
Both were asked about the student loan forgiveness program under executive order by President Biden.
"I don't believe in permanent for any debts in the United States of America, Murphy said. "Why should people, who couldn't afford to go to college, hard-working Americans, are now forced to pay billions and billions of debt that other people incurred, it's just wrong."
Blunt Rochester said a longer look needs to be taken at college affordability and whether so many careers need a four-year degree, but is in favor of the package.
"If this provides relief to those families and also gives them dollars that they can put back into the economy, that's a good thing."
On the topic of gun violence, especially in the city, Murphy said he believes the economy is a bigger issue than owning guns specifically.
"We have an economy that isn't working, we have poverty. What happens in impoverished neighborhoods? Violence happens. People turn to other means to support themselves, and many times that includes violence. The drug trade is out of control."
Blunt Rochester mentioned her work trying to slow gun violence.
"I was co-lead in a bill caused 'Break the Cycle of Violence' based on things that I learned here in Delaware, things that work, like group violence intervention, and hospital-based interventions to stop retaliations."
The pair were also asked about the recent major storm surge and flooding events that have affected Delaware's coastal communities.
Murphy answered first, and was cut off by moderator Ralph Begleiter.
" If people want to live there and incur the cost of that insurance, it should be incurred by them, that's..."
"But it's federally-subsidized flood insurance, they're not paying the full premium on that insurance," Begleiter said.
"Well, then we should take a hard look at where those tax dollars are going to support that, and make strong recommendations that people should move to another location."
Blunt Rochester's answer connected flooding not just to the beaches, but also the areas of Wilmington flooded out by the swollen Brandywine River after 8+ inches of rain in Pennsylvania swamped neighborhoods in Delaware.
"I believe that there are families in our state that are living in areas that do deserve that flood insurance, so one of the things I worked on was to make sure the coastal maps were correct so families were able to get it."
Blunt Rochester and Murphy are meeting in a rematch of the 2020 election which was won by the Democrat 57.6%-40.2%.
Libertarian Cody McNutt and Non-Partisan Delaware's David Rogers are also listed as candidates for the U.S. House, but neither met the University of Delaware's standards for inclusion which includes receiving 10% of support from registered voters in a recent poll.