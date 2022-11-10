Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.