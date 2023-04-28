Josh Graham remembers sitting in the stands at Dover International Speedway in second grade, and realizing he was looking at his future career.
"It's pretty cool to just watch how they land in the corners and how much speed they carry around there. I was just in aww of how they could get a car to go around that track as fast as they could, and then just the smells and the sounds as a little boy really resonated."
The Delaware native has gone from spectator to crew chief, and will lead the No. 31 team driven by Parker Retzlaff into action in Saturday's XFinity Series A-GAME 200 at the Monster Mile.
Graham said after getting that initial taste of racing, he made the decision to go to Delcastle Vo-Tech High School, taking advantage of the district's career programs to study Auto Technology along with his traditional core classes.
"They taught me how to be a technician at a dealership, that's what the end goal was for them. It helped me get the base understanding of vehicles and the raw dynamics of vehicles before going to engineering school so I think it gave me a leg up."
Graham went on to work as a mechanic after high school, but also connected with Lieberman Racing near Chesapeake City, Maryland, helping with their late model racing team in the evening.
He then made the decision to head to the home of NASCAR, Charlotte, North Carolina, where he went to get an engineering degree from UNC Charlotte.
While studying, Graham also picked up an internship with JR Motorsports, the team owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
"When I came in, I didn't know anything. I thought I knew something, but I didn't know anything. I remember being an intern at JRM and I would stay late, clock out, and work with the engineers just to start learning, and start to get in the right direction."
The right direction turned into four years of work with JRM, before moving on to Hendrick Motorsports, working under Chad Knauss for three years.
After being the apprentice, Graham became a leader this year, as he was hired by Jordan Anderson Racing to guide the No. 31 car, driven by 19-year-old Parker Retzlaff.
"He's kind of like my little brother, and I think he looks at me like a big brother. We're not afraid to be raw with each other and tell each other how we're feeling. If something's bothering one of us, we're not afraid to tell the other person, so our chemistry and relationship is coming along extremely fast."
The season started that way, with a fourth place finish at Daytona, and in the last two races an 11th place finish in Martinsville and 7th place at Talladega has bumped Retzlaff into 17th place in the overall standings.
Retzlaff did race in Dover last year, coming home 17th after starting in 23rd position.
This year Graham is responsible for the set up, and Graham said after playing multiple sports at Delcastle, the 35-year-old hasn't lost his competitive side, or a love for a sport he embraced in elementary school.
"I love setting up race cars and trying to make them go as fast as you can, but there's also the strategy part of racing, and getting cars through tech. I grew up playing sports, so there's the competitiveness of it. It's 'my car vs. your car' and it's also 'me vs. next crew chief' on strategy and setups."
Saturday's A-GAME 200 is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Dover, the Cup Series race is set for Sunday.