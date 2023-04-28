Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.