Delcastle Technical High School on Thursday, September 14, 2023, unveiled electric vehicle charging stations at the school campus that were designed, built, and installed by students and teachers.
Two of the charging stations are outside the electrical trades area of the school, and will each be able to charge two vehicles at one time.
Students and staff in the electrical trades, welding, and technical drafting programs collaborated on the project.
The third station will be kept inside to be used as a study tool.
The school's auto trades program is expected to work the EV stations into its curriculum in the future.