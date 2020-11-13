After a year where travel times have improved due to so many people working from home, drivers going in-and-out of Wilmington in 2021 are about to have to pay some of that time back.
DELDOT held a town hall meeting Thursday night, discussing their I-95 reconstruction project that will reduce lanes between I-495 and U.S. Route 202 for an estimated two years.
The three-year project will result in the repair of 19 bridges and 11 ramps, removing and replacing the top two inches of concrete on the bridge decks, and replacing deteriorating concrete traffic barriers and roadway expansion joints.
Construction is already underway, including the removal of the Jackson Street to I-95 Southbound that will be replaced by a ramp from 2nd Street.
Once the mainline lane restrictions begin in Mid-February, traffic will run in both directions in the current southbound lanes, separated by a barrier.
"Rest assured, we will at least have one northbound on-ramp and off-ramp, and one southbound on-ramp and off-ramp open at all times, and in most phases, we'll have more than that," according to Neil Leary of Whitman, Requardt and Associates, who is handling the construction.
For example, in Phase 1A, the ramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard will still exist, although it will actually the reversal of the current MLK ramp onto southbound I-95. The Delaware Avenue exit will be blocked, and MLK traffic will not have a way to get onto SB I-95 directly.
I-95 will be a tight squeeze, as there will be no room for shoulders, and officials are expecting alternate seekers to jam up roadways like Kirkwood Highway, Route 13, Maryland Avenue, and I-495.
Craig Stevens, Bridge Design Engineer for DELDOT, promised that the lane restrictions on I-495 at the Christina River Bridge to repair the side barriers will be complete by February, allowing a full three lanes of alternate routing in each direction past the city.
"We'll have the barrier work done well in advance of taking lanes on I-95 for this project."
DELDOT also says they plan to be done with the I-95 portion of the long-term 141 construction project, although the section of work closer to Commons Boulevard will continue south of I-95 on Basin Road.
As for those alternate routes, Leary pointed out that DELDOT's Smyrna Transportation Center has taken control of Wilmington's traffic lights, and can try to help traffic flow as their volume increases with detour-seekers.
"In the past, if the city wanted to modify signal timings, they had to go to the physical intersection, get into the cabinet, and make the change. That's not the case now. DELDOT can remotely, from the [Traffic Management Center], change signal times, real-time, based on the traffic conditions that are occurring."
In terms of a guess of how much the project could add to your commute, Leary said they need about a 25-30% diversion to cut the delay time down to 20 minutes due to the construction. That's roughly similar to what they saw when the I-495 Christina River Bridge was closed in the summer of 2014, which is connected to this year's work.
DELDOT and Whitman pointed out that they've tried to take recreation into play as they've designed the project. Whitman is currently paving new basketball courts off of Jackson Street, where the current 3rd Street Courts will have to be closed as they sit under I-95 where construction debris could become an issue.
Brandywine Park will also remain completely open along the Brandywine River, although the portion close to the I-95 bridge will have a detour to protect pedestrians.
Bill Geschrei, Whitman's Lead Design Consultant, said once the roadwork is done, while the condition and safety of the bridges and roads should improve, the 2nd Street ramp to I-95 southbound isn't the only way commuters will see improvements going forward.
"The Brandywine River Bridge will have two northbound lanes to access northbound 202. While those projects don't increase capacity, per se, they will improve safety, so we feel that is a very nice benefit of the project."
DELDOT is also in the process of installing additional traffic cameras, and more permanent and temporary variable message signs, that will go from their pun-filled safety slogans to actually providing travel time information.
You can learn more about the I-95 Corridor Project on their website.