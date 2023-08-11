The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced that there will be lane restrictions on:
- North and southbound I-95 at Route 202 and on the northbound I-95 off ramp to Route 202 (8 p.m. - 5 a.m. August 14 and 15).
- Northbound I-95 just north of the I-495 split (9 a.m. - 5 p.m. August 14 and 15).
DelDot also cautions motorists about roadwork that will begin on August 13 and will last for several months on north and southbound I-495.
Lane restrictions will begin on southbound I-495 on the bridges over Route 13 in Minquadale.
For two weeks, there will be single or double lane closures 8:00 pm to 6:00 am each night, Sunday through Thursday nights.