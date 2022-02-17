One of Wilmington's most-travelled downtown roadways could soon be in for a facelift.
An estimated 24,234 drivers use Wilmington's North Walnut Street between Martin Luther King Boulevard and 4th Street, and DelDOT is beginning to look at how they can improve safety in the area.
DelDOT is holding a public workshop, as part of a planned two-year process to determine how to redesign Walnut from the new Wilmington Transit Hub at 3rd Street to 16th Street.
Dianne Gunn, a project manager from Century Engineering, told a Wilmington City Council committee Wednesday there have been issues on that that roadway that varies from 4 to 2 lanes.
"We've heard a lot of complaints about speeding through this area, so we're looking at reducing the width of travel lanes, and also reconfiguring the lanes."
Top of mind for DelDOT is including bike lanes, as a traffic analysis showed there have been 13 crashes involving pedestrians or bicyclists among the 150 on Walnut Street over the past three years combined.
One very preliminary proposal had a bike lane installed on the right side of the highway, to the left of where cars would be able to park, and also potential renovated bus stops. That would reduce Walnut Street to three, and then two, through lanes.
It could also take away on-street parking on most of Walnut Street through the business district until 12th Street, something that concerned Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver.
"Everybody is always talking about how they are always getting parking tickets, there's nowhere to park when you come downtown. During the daytime, most of the parking spots are taken up by employees."
DelDOT's timeline includes more workshops in the conceptional stage in 2022, more specific design work in 2023, and then construction in 2024, after the I-95 Restore the Cooridor work would be complete.
You can learn more about the Walnut Street project, and also how to give DelDOT your input, here.