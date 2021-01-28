The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is holding a virtual public meeting on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 6 p.m. providing a detailed briefing on the upcoming I-95 rehabilitation project which is set to get underway in just two weeks.
Lane restrictions for the reconstruction project, dubbed Restore the Corridor, will start to go in place on February 12, 2021, with construction to begin in early March.
The virtual meeting will include an overview of the project and schedule, an update on advance projects already underway, and commuting solutions.
"The second half of February is really going to be when we start seeing the major traffic impacts because we're going to be shifting traffic into this contra-flow pattern," said DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod.
"We've got some good visuals and we're hoping to walk through that and really give people a good sense of what they can expect and where the impacts will be."
The northbound lanes of the interstate, from the I-495 split to north of the Brandywine River Bridge in Wilmington will be shutdown during the first phase of the project, with contra-flow traffic using the southbound lanes of the interstate.
Construction includes the repair of 19 bridges, 11 ramps, removing and replacing the top two inches of concrete on the bridge decks, and replacing deteriorating concrete traffic barriers and roadway expansion joints.
DelDOT spokesman C. R. McLeod said a 30-minute presentation will be followed by a question and answer period.
To take part in the virtual meeting go to restorethecorridor.com.