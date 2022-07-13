DelDOT has tried multiple approaches to limit crashes at the railroad underpass on Casho Mill Road that has been a hot spot of collisions for decades, but now they're taking something from the page of the TV show "Wipeout".
DelDOT has installed a series of red, heavy-duty plastic "clanker balls" at the approach to both sides of the 8'7" underpass under the CSX rail line where there have been about 70 bridge strikes in the past 10 years, shutting off a popular connection between Barksdale and Elkton Roads.
According to DelDOT data, just over 11,000 vehicles use Casho Mill Road at the railroad underpass daily, compared to roughly 6,500 vehicles using the Apple Road bridge over the tracks about a mile away.
DelDOT said the "clanker balls" are the latest attempt at a solution that will keep people from hitting the bridge.
"Over the years we've added signage, we've added sensors, we've added flashing lights, striping, lighting, trying to use all of the tools in our toolbox to get people to be aware of the oversized vehicle when approaching this over century-old bridge," DelDOT's C.R. McLeod said.
Unlike the TV show where you jump on the balls and ultimately fall into a water pit, these balls are designed to not damage a vehicle if they are struck, but rather give a warning that you should turn around, before the next thing you hit is the less-forgiving concrete bridge.
Local resident Tom Hogate said he's seen plenty of wrecks on a road some neighbors call "Shash-o Mill Road".
"Once a week it seems like people with stuff on the back of their truck, or renting UHauls, they decide to risk it and go under there, and it happens every time."
DelDOT put in a pedestrian tunnel at the side of the bridge in 2002, but lowering the road or raising the bridge would be cost prohibitive, or create a potential low-lying flood risk.
Attempts to build a bridge over the tracks, like nearby Apple Road, also have gone nowhere, and CSX has even threatened to close the bridge entirely to traffic, only to have local officials nix that plan.
Time will tell if the clanker balls are able to convince drivers to turn around, or if they will continue to "Wipeout" into the bridge.