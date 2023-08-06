If you'll be on I-95 Sunday and Monday nights, you'll want to know about some nighttime lane closures DELDOT has scheduled.
The agency has announced the lane closures are for bridge inspections along the interstate, with the first closure happening from 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, when a single right lane will be shut down on 95 southbound from just before to just after the Route 273 overpass.
From midnight to 5 a.m. Monday, two left lanes will be closed there.
Monday night, work will be done on 95 northbound in the same area, following the same schedule, and drivers will still be able to exit onto Route 273 during the right lane closure, and into the Welcome Center during the left lane closures.
Work will be done Tuesday if weather is a factor Sunday or Monday, and you can get more information at deldot.gov.