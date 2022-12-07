One of the many jobs looking for workers could lead to some slippery roads if northern Delaware ends its major snow drought.
Anne Brown, DelDOT's Maintenance and Ops Director said they will be ready to go for whatever storms hit, but she'd love to see people apply to be snow plow drivers.
"I would love to see 60 people or so join immediately, but a few more wouldn't hurt."
Drivers get paid either $26.97/hour for heavy CDL equipment, or $23.70 for the smaller vehicles.
DelDOT is responsible for clearing 90% of Delaware roads, or about 14,000 miles.
They use over 400 pieces of equipment, with a budget of $10 million to remove the snow each year.
Wilmington has not seen more than 4 inches of snow from a single storm since receiving 8.1 inches in a March 2018 spring nor'easter.
Southern Delaware told a different story, as Georgetown and Hartly both received a foot of snow from a January 3 storm, with the beach areas all getting about a foot on January 30.
Prospective drivers would get training ahead of whenever Delaware deals with snow this winter.