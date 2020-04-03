A DelDOT employee, who works at the Chapman Road yard, has tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesman for the state transportation agency confirmed the employee of the maintenance and operations division tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A spokesman didn't immediately return a request for comment on how many workers may be impacted by a potential quarantine.
"We have followed all protocols and those that had possible exposure have been communicated with and appropriate action has been taken," said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for DelDOT.