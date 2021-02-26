DelDOT says they will close I-95 northbound in Wilmington two hours earlier than planned to try to get ahead of rainy weather this weekend.
I-95 northbound will be closed from the I-495 southern split to U.S. Route 202 to allow DelDOT to complete the shift of northbound traffic onto the southbound lanes for the contraflow Phase 1 of the Restore the Corridor project.
Beginning Saturday morning, I-95 will finally be completely into the traffic pattern that will be in place for the next several months as DelDOT works to repair and restore bridges and ramps in a mostly elevated portion of the interstate.
The best general detours from the I-95NB/141 interchange are as follows:
Delaware County/Philadelphia - Use I-495 around Wilmington
Downtown Wilmington - Use I-495 NB to Route 13 NB or 12th Street
North Wilmington/202 - Use 141 NB to Route 202 (can access I-95 from there)
Southbound I-95 traffic will remain open Friday night, with the single-lane pattern in place downtown.