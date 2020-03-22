DelDOT is paring back some of its operations due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Beginning Monday, customers who would normally be waited on in the lobby at all DMV locations in Delaware will have to conduct business at kiosks or drive-throughs, or by emergency appointment.
Dealer paperwork can be dropped off for processing, but no more than 10 people will be permitted in the lobby for the time being.
Customers with urgent business can set up appointments by calling the DMV's Driver or Vehicle Services numbers for Wilmington, Delaware City, Dover or Georgetown.