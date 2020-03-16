DelDOT's toll plazas will join the Pennsylvania Turnpike in going to a cashless tolling system during the states of emergency over COVID-19.
Drivers going through Delaware's toll plazas on Routes 1 and I-95 will be directed into the EZ-Pass lanes starting on Tuesday.
Those without EZ-Pass will have their license plate scanned, and a bill will be sent by mail, but without the usual penalty or processing fee.
The ramp from Route 896 southbound to I-95 southbound will temporarily close as the ramp comes in after the E-ZPass lanes split away from the cash toll lanes.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike will also to go a TOLL BY PLATE system, but those without E-ZPass will be asked to use the "Tickets/Cash" lanes, but keep going at the posted speed for the lane.
They will be charged the "cash" toll rate, but will reciving the option to open an E-ZPass and received the discounted rate.
PA customers will have 20 days to pay their invoice before a second is issued. A second invoice would include an additional $5 or 1.5% free, whichever is higher.
There's been no guidance from the Delaware River & Bay Authority on what they will do with tolls at the Delaware Memorial Bridge.